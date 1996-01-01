6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Electrolytes
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the following statement as correct or incorrect and give an explanation for your answer: An aqueous solution of chloric acid is a good conductor of electricity.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Correct: Chloric acid is a water-soluble salt and strong electrolyte.
B
Incorrect: Chloric acid is a weak acid and a weak electrolyte.
C
Correct: Chloric acid is a strong acid and a strong electrolyte.
D
Incorrect: Chloric acid does not dissociate into its ions and its aqueous solution will not conduct electricity.