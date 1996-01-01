15. Chemical Kinetics
Reaction Mechanism
15. Chemical Kinetics Reaction Mechanism
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the reaction below:
A + C → AC
The reaction is first-order in A and first-order in C.
Two mechanisms are proposed for the reaction:
Mechanism 1 (single-step):
A + C → AC
Mechanism 2:
B + C ↔ BC fast
A + BC → AC + B slow
Are both mechanisms valid? If yes, what experimental data would you need to identify to favor mechanism 2?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes, the reaction is valid and mechanism 2 might be favored if the presence of BC in relatively large amounts is observed.
B
Yes, the reaction is valid and mechanism 2 might be favored if the reaction is slow.
C
No, the reaction is not valid.