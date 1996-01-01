19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
118PRACTICE PROBLEM
Shown below are system representations of three equilibrium mixtures for the interconversions of B molecules to X, B molecules to Y, and B molecules to Z. The molecules of B are shown as yellow spheres while molecules of X, Y, or Z are green spheres. Determine the sign of ΔG° for each case.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Case 1: ΔG° = (+); Case 2: ΔG° = (+); Case 3: ΔG° = (−)
B
Case 1: ΔG° = (−); Case 2: ΔG° = (−); Case 3: ΔG° = (+)
C
Case 1: ΔG° = (+); Case 2: ΔG° = (0); Case 3: ΔG° = (−)
D
Case 1: ΔG° = (−); Case 2: ΔG° = (0); Case 3: ΔG° = (+)