15. Chemical Kinetics
Reaction Mechanism
15. Chemical Kinetics Reaction Mechanism
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction 3 A + B → 2 C + D was proposed to observe the following three-step mechanism:
Step 1: A + B ⇌ F (fast)
Step 2: F + A → C + G (slow)
Step 3: G + A → C + D (fast)
What is the rate law predicted by the mechanism?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Rate = k[A]2[B]2
B
Rate = k[A]3[B]
C
Rate = k[B]2
D
Rate = k[A]2[B]