15. Chemical Kinetics
Reaction Mechanism
15. Chemical Kinetics Reaction Mechanism
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the molecularity of the following gas-phase elementary reaction:
2 NOCl(g) → 2 NO(g) + Cl2(g)
Also, write the correct rate law for this reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Unimolecular; Rate = k[NOCl]
B
Bimolecular; Rate = k[NOCl]
C
Unimolecular; Rate = k[NOCl]2
D
Bimolecular; Rate = k[NOCl]2