3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
3. Chemical Reactions Stoichiometry
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
A metal from group 2A forms a bromide with the formula MBr2 and chloride with the formula MCl2. The bromide can be converted into chloride when reacted with chlorine gas.
MBr2 + Cl2 → MCl2 + Br2
When a 0.2554 g sample of MBr2 is reacted with excess Cl2, 0.1321 g of MCl2 is produced. What is the atomic weight of the metal M?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
23.99 g/mol
B
24.34 g/mol
C
24.84 g/mol
D
25.12 g/mol