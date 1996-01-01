A metal from group 2A forms a bromide with the formula MBr 2 and chloride with the formula MCl 2 . The bromide can be converted into chloride when reacted with chlorine gas.

MBr 2 + Cl 2 → MCl 2 + Br 2

When a 0.2554 g sample of MBr 2 is reacted with excess Cl 2 , 0.1321 g of MCl 2 is produced. What is the atomic weight of the metal M?