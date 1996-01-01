16. Chemical Equilibrium
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the reaction A + X ⇌ B, where X = C (blue), D (orange), or E (grey), refer to the three images below showing the reaction at equilibrium at the same temperature. Arrange Keq for the three reactions from smallest to largest.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
I < II < III
B
II < III < I
C
III < I < II
D
I < III < II
E
III < II < I