3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
3. Chemical Reactions Stoichiometry
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A vat containing 5 kg of acetic acid was accidentally spilled over a number of marble blocks. Acetic acid reacts with the calcite (CaCO3) in marble: CaCO3(s) + CH3CO2H(aq) → (CH3CO2)2Ca(aq) + CO2(g) + H2O(l). If the marble blocks have a mass of 100 g, determine the number of blocks that was damaged. Assume the blocks are made of pure calcite and it is considered damaged if 5.0% of its mass reacted.
A vat containing 5 kg of acetic acid was accidentally spilled over a number of marble blocks. Acetic acid reacts with the calcite (CaCO3) in marble: CaCO3(s) + CH3CO2H(aq) → (CH3CO2)2Ca(aq) + CO2(g) + H2O(l). If the marble blocks have a mass of 100 g, determine the number of blocks that was damaged. Assume the blocks are made of pure calcite and it is considered damaged if 5.0% of its mass reacted.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
697 blocks
B
741 blocks
C
772 blocks
D
833 blocks