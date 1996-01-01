A vat containing 5 kg of acetic acid was accidentally spilled over a number of marble blocks. Acetic acid reacts with the calcite (CaCO 3 ) in marble: CaCO 3 (s) + CH 3 CO 2 H(aq) → (CH 3 CO 2 ) 2 Ca(aq) + CO 2 (g) + H 2 O(l). If the marble blocks have a mass of 100 g, determine the number of blocks that was damaged. Assume the blocks are made of pure calcite and it is considered damaged if 5.0% of its mass reacted.