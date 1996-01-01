15. Chemical Kinetics
Reaction Mechanism
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction between NO2 and CO takes place in two steps:
Step 1: NO2 + NO2 → NO3 + NO
Step 2: NO3 + CO → NO2 + CO2
The observed rate law for the reaction is rate=k[NO2]2. Assuming that the rate law and the above mechanism are both correct, what can be said about the relative rates of the two reaction steps?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Both steps are slow.
B
Step 1 is fast step; Step 2 is slow step.
C
Step 1 is slow step; Step 2 is fast step.
D
Both steps are fast.