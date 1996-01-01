The reaction between NO 2 and CO takes place in two steps:

Step 1: NO 2 + NO 2 → NO 3 + NO

Step 2: NO 3 + CO → NO 2 + CO 2

The observed rate law for the reaction is rate=k[NO 2 ]2. Assuming that the rate law and the above mechanism are both correct, what can be said about the relative rates of the two reaction steps?