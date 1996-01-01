Enzymes are biological catalysts that accelerate chemical reactions. The substrate (S) attaches to the enzyme (E) to form an enzyme-substrate complex (ES). The enzyme-substrate complex then dissociates to release the enzyme (E) and the product (P).

E + S ⇌ ES (fast)

ES → E + P (slow)

Uncompetitive inhibitors (I) are substances that bind to the enzyme-substrate complex instead of the enzyme (like competitive inhibitors). Write an elementary step to add to this mechanism to account for the reaction of ES with I.