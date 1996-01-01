15. Chemical Kinetics
Reaction Mechanism
15. Chemical Kinetics Reaction Mechanism
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Enzymes are biological catalysts that accelerate chemical reactions. The substrate (S) attaches to the enzyme (E) to form an enzyme-substrate complex (ES). The enzyme-substrate complex then dissociates to release the enzyme (E) and the product (P).
E + S ⇌ ES (fast)
ES → E + P (slow)
Uncompetitive inhibitors (I) are substances that bind to the enzyme-substrate complex instead of the enzyme (like competitive inhibitors). Write an elementary step to add to this mechanism to account for the reaction of ES with I.
Enzymes are biological catalysts that accelerate chemical reactions. The substrate (S) attaches to the enzyme (E) to form an enzyme-substrate complex (ES). The enzyme-substrate complex then dissociates to release the enzyme (E) and the product (P).
E + S ⇌ ES (fast)
ES → E + P (slow)
Uncompetitive inhibitors (I) are substances that bind to the enzyme-substrate complex instead of the enzyme (like competitive inhibitors). Write an elementary step to add to this mechanism to account for the reaction of ES with I.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ES + I ⇌ EI + S
B
ES + I ⇌ EIS
C
ES + I ⇌ EI + P
D
ES + I ⇌ EP + I