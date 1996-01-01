18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
The images below show the individual titration curve of two weak acids, a and b, with a strong base
Which of the following statements is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Acid a is more concentrated than acid b
B
Acid b is more concentrated than acid a
C
Acid a and b are both concentrated
D
None of the above