19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
When exposed to light, AgBr decomposes as such: 2 AgBr(s) → 2 Ag(s) + Br2(l). At 25 ºC, ΔGº for this reaction is 193.8 kJ/mol. Use the given thermodynamic data to calculate Sº for Br2 at 25 ºC.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
152.5 J/mol K
B
85.12 J/mol K
C
276.2 J/mol K
D
30.51 J/mol K