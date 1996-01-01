16. Chemical Equilibrium
ICE Charts
16. Chemical Equilibrium ICE Charts
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Kc at 500 K and Kp at 400 K for the following decomposition reactions are 49.3 and 397, respectively.
SOCl2(g) ⇌ SO(g) + Cl2(g)
At 500 K, 1.78 g of SOCl2 was placed in 1.5-L flask and allowed to reach equilibrium. What percentage of the 1.78 g of SOCl2 will decompose at 500 K and what is the total pressure in the flask?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
% SOCl2 decomposed = 49.99%
Ptotal = 0.409 atm
B
% SOCl2 decomposed = 99.98%
Ptotal = 0.818 atm
C
% SOCl2 decomposed = 99.98%
Ptotal = 0.409 atm
D
% SOCl2 decomposed = 49.99%
Ptotal = 0.818 atm
