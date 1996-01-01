Breathalyzers are used to test the amount of blood alcohol level in the exhaled breath of suspected drunk drivers. An acidic solution of potassium dichromate is usually used to oxidize alcohol (ethanol) to acetic acid. In an experiment, an acidic solution of potassium permanganate was used rather than potassium dichromate.

5 CH 3 CH 2 OH(aq) [ethanol] + 4 MnO 4 −(aq) + 12 H+(aq) → 5 CH 3 CO 2 H(aq) [acetic acid] + 4 Mn2+(aq) + 11 H 2 O(l)