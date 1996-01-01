6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The amount of gold in ore can be determined by redox titration. Gold is first oxidized from Au to Au3+ by adding 1:3 v/v HNO3:HCl and then it is precipitated using excess hydroquinone (C6H6O2) solution as shown below:
2 Au3+(aq) + 3 C6H6O2(aq) → 2 Au(s) + 6 H+(aq) + 3 C6H4O2(aq)
The excess hydroquinone is titrated with cerium sulfate (back titration). Calculate the mass percent of Au in a 0.4685 g ore sample if after back titration it was found that 35.68 mL of 0.0250 M C6H6O2 was used to precipitate all of the Au3+ in the solution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
56.2%
B
12.5%
C
25.0%
D
75.0%