The amount of gold in ore can be determined by redox titration. Gold is first oxidized from Au to Au3+ by adding 1:3 v/v HNO 3 :HCl and then it is precipitated using excess hydroquinone (C 6 H 6 O 2 ) solution as shown below:

2 Au3+(aq) + 3 C 6 H 6 O 2 (aq) → 2 Au(s) + 6 H+(aq) + 3 C 6 H 4 O 2 (aq)