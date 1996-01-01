14. Solutions
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify if the compounds below would form a homogeneous solution. If so, identify the greatest intermolecular force involved.
CH3COOH and C6H5OH
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
homogenous, Hydrogen Bonding
B
homogenous, Dipole-Dipole interaction
C
homogenous, dispersion forces
D
non homogenous