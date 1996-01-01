Rank each set of substances in order of increasing standard molar entropy (S°). Explain your reasoning. NH3(g); Ar(g); SeO2(g); CH3CH2CH2OH(g); Kr(g)
Rank each set of substances in order of increasing standard molar entropy (S°). Explain your reasoning. NH3(g); Ar(g); SeO2(g); CH3CH2CH2OH(g); Kr(g)
Ar(g) < Kr(g) < SeO2(g) < NH3(g) < CH3CH2CH2OH(g)
A more complex substance will have greater entropy. When two substances have similar complexity, the substance with greater mass will have greater entropy.
NH3(g) < Ar(g) < CH3CH2CH2OH(g) < Kr(g) < SeO2(g)
A substance with greater mass will have greater entropy regardless of the complexity of the substance.
CH3CH2CH2OH(g) < NH3(g) < SeO2(g) < Kr(g) < Ar(g)
A less complex substance will have greater entropy. When two substances have similar complexity, the substance with greater mass will have lesser entropy.
SeO2(g) < Kr(g) < CH3CH2CH2OH(g) < Ar(g) < NH3(g)
A substance with lesser mass will have greater entropy regardless of the complexity of the substance.