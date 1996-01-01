The value of K c for the reaction H 2 (g) + CO 2 (g) ⇌ CO(g) + H 2 O(g) is 0.771 at 650 ºC. In a 2.00 L reaction vessel, 3.00 mol of H 2 (g) and CO 2 (g) are added and allowed to reach equilibrium at 650 ºC. Calculate the mass of water vapor present at equilibrium.