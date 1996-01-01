16. Chemical Equilibrium
ICE Charts
16. Chemical Equilibrium ICE Charts
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
The value of Kc for the reaction H2(g) + CO2(g) ⇌ CO(g) + H2O(g) is 0.771 at 650 ºC. In a 2.00 L reaction vessel, 3.00 mol of H2(g) and CO2(g) are added and allowed to reach equilibrium at 650 ºC. Calculate the mass of water vapor present at equilibrium.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
21.9 g
B
25.3 g
C
28.6 g
D
30.2 g