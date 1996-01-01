6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Solution Stoichiometry
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following solutions that are combined in the following steps:
Step 1: Initial solution contains 200.0 mL of 0.150 M Ca(OH)2
Step 2: 100.0 mL of 0.150 M AgClO4 is added to the solution
Step 3: 100.0 mL of 0.150 M H2CO3 is added to the solution
Step 4: 400.0 mL of 0.150 M CH3NH2 is added to the solution
Provide the reaction equation that takes place in each step then determine the concentrations of Ca2+, OH–, Ag+, ClO4–, CH3NH2, and CH3NH3+ in the final solution considering each reaction goes to completion.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Reaction: Ca(OH)2(aq) + 2 AgClO4(aq) → 2 AgOH(s) + Ca(ClO4)2(aq)
Reaction: Ca2+(aq) + HCO3(aq) → CaCO3(s) + H+(aq)
Reaction: H+(aq) + CH3NH2(aq) → CH3NH3+(aq)
[Ca2+] = 0.0376 M
[OH–] = 0.0563 M
[Ag+] = 0.0563 M
[ClO4–] = 0.0188 M
[CH4NH2] = 0.0375 M
[CH3NH3+] = 0.0750 M
B
Reaction: Ca(OH)2(aq) + 2 AgClO4(aq) → 2 AgOH(s) + Ca(ClO4)2(aq)
Reaction: Ca2+(aq) + H2CO3(aq) → CaCO3(s) + 2 H+(aq)
Reaction: H+(aq) + CH3NH2(aq) → CH3NH3+(aq)
[Ca2+] = 0.0188 M
[OH–] = 0.0563 M
[ClO4–] = 0.0188 M
[CH3NH2] = 0.0375 M
[CH3NH3+] = 0.0375 M
C
Reaction: Ca(OH)2(aq) + 2 AgClO4(aq) → Ag2OH(s) + Ca(ClO4)2(aq)
Reaction: Ca2+(aq) + HCO3(aq) → CaCO3(s) + H+(aq)
Reaction: 2 H+(aq) + CH3NH2(aq) → CH3NH32+(aq)
[Ca2+] = 0.0188 M
[OH–] = 0.0563 M
[ClO4–] = 0.0376 M
[CH3NH2] = 0.0375 M
[CH3NH3+] = 0.0375 M
D
Reaction: Ca(OH)2(aq) + 2 AgClO4(aq) → 2 AgOH(s) + Ca(ClO4)2(aq)
Reaction: Ca2+(aq) + H2CO3(aq) → CaCO3(s) + 2 H+(aq)
Reaction: H+(aq) + CH3NH2(aq) → CH3NH3+(aq)
[Ca2+] = 0.0188 M
[OH–] = 0.0563 M
[Ag+] = 0.0188 M
[ClO4–] = 0.0188 M
[CH3NH2] = 0.0750 M
[CH3NH3+] = 0.0375 M
