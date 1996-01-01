Draw Lewis dot structures for the following compounds and answer the questions below: SF 4 , BrF 5 , PCl 5 , XeF 2 and KrCl 4

A. Which of the compounds has at least one bond angle measuring around 120°?

B. Identify any compounds which may have the sp3d2 hybridization.

C. Identify any compounds with a square planar geometry

D. Identify which of these compounds are polar?