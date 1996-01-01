Intro to Chemical Kinetics Practice Problems
Stove burners are connected to nozzles that regulate the steady flow and supply of gas. When the nozzle is clogged, there is an interference in the flow of gas which affects the performance of the burner. Which of the following best describes this scenario and the effect on the kinetics?
Consider the hypothetical reaction: X + Y → Z. The formation of Z as the reaction progresses was recorded. The following graph shows the formation of Z over time.
At what time does the reaction reach completion?
The following figure shows the change in the concentration of compound A with time. Based on the figure, determine if the following statement is true or false: The curve infinitely increases as time progresses.
Which statements explains the energy requirements of chemical reactions?
A) The rate of reaction increases with both increasing temperature and activation energy.
B) The rate of reaction increases with increasing temperature and decreasing activation energy.
C) The rate of reaction increases with decreasing temperature and increasing activation energy.
D) The rate of reaction increases with both decreasing temperature and activation energy.
A chemist is trying to observe the decomposition of H2O2 into H2 and O2. One reaction set-up involved 5.00 g H2O2 being placed in a 500-mL flask at 30 °C. Another set-up involved 5.00 g H2O2 being placed in a 1.0-L flask at 30 °C. Which explains why the second set-up would have a slower reaction?