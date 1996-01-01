- 1. Intro to General Chemistry(0)
- Classification of Matter(0)
- Physical & Chemical Changes(0)
- Chemical Properties(0)
- Physical Properties(0)
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties(0)
- Temperature(0)
- Scientific Notation(0)
- SI Units(0)
- Metric Prefixes(0)
- Significant Figures(0)
- Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements(0)
- Significant Figures: In Calculations(0)
- Conversion Factors(0)
- Dimensional Analysis(0)
- Density(0)
- Density of Geometric Objects(0)
- Density of Non-Geometric Objects(0)
- 2. Atoms & Elements(0)
- The Atom(0)
- Subatomic Particles(0)
- Isotopes(0)
- Ions(0)
- Atomic Mass(0)
- Periodic Table: Classifications(0)
- Periodic Table: Group Names(0)
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals(0)
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols(0)
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms(0)
- Periodic Table: Phases(0)
- Periodic Table: Charges(0)
- Calculating Molar Mass(0)
- Mole Concept(0)
- Law of Conservation of Mass(0)
- Law of Definite Proportions(0)
- Atomic Theory(0)
- Law of Multiple Proportions(0)
- Millikan Oil Drop Experiment(0)
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment(0)
- 3. Chemical Reactions(0)
- Empirical Formula(0)
- Molecular Formula(0)
- Combustion Analysis(0)
- Combustion Apparatus(0)
- Polyatomic Ions(0)
- Naming Ionic Compounds(0)
- Writing Ionic Compounds(0)
- Naming Ionic Hydrates(0)
- Naming Acids(0)
- Naming Molecular Compounds(0)
- Balancing Chemical Equations(0)
- Stoichiometry(0)
- Limiting Reagent(0)
- Percent Yield(0)
- Mass Percent(0)
- Functional Groups in Chemistry(0)
- 4. BONUS: Lab Techniques and Procedures(0)
- 5. BONUS: Mathematical Operations and Functions(0)
- 6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions(0)
- Solutions(0)
- Molarity(0)
- Osmolarity(0)
- Dilutions(0)
- Solubility Rules(0)
- Electrolytes(0)
- Molecular Equations(0)
- Gas Evolution Equations(0)
- Solution Stoichiometry(0)
- Complete Ionic Equations(0)
- Calculate Oxidation Numbers(0)
- Redox Reactions(0)
- Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions(0)
- Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions(0)
- Activity Series(0)
- 7. Gases(0)
- Pressure Units(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law Derivations(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law Applications(0)
- Chemistry Gas Laws(0)
- Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law(0)
- Mole Fraction of Gases(0)
- Partial Pressure(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law: Density(0)
- Gas Stoichiometry(0)
- Standard Temperature and Pressure(0)
- Effusion(0)
- Root Mean Square Speed(0)
- Kinetic Energy of Gases(0)
- Maxwell-Boltzmann Distribution(0)
- Velocity Distributions(0)
- Kinetic Molecular Theory(0)
- Van der Waals Equation(0)
- 8. Thermochemistry(0)
- Nature of Energy(0)
- Kinetic & Potential Energy(0)
- First Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- Internal Energy(0)
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions(0)
- Heat Capacity(0)
- Constant-Pressure Calorimetry(0)
- Constant-Volume Calorimetry(0)
- Thermal Equilibrium(0)
- Thermochemical Equations(0)
- Formation Equations(0)
- Enthalpy of Formation(0)
- Hess's Law(0)
- 9. Quantum Mechanics(0)
- Wavelength and Frequency(0)
- Speed of Light(0)
- The Energy of Light(0)
- Electromagnetic Spectrum(0)
- Photoelectric Effect(0)
- De Broglie Wavelength(0)
- Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle(0)
- Bohr Model(0)
- Emission Spectrum(0)
- Bohr Equation(0)
- Introduction to Quantum Mechanics(0)
- Quantum Numbers: Principal Quantum Number(0)
- Quantum Numbers: Angular Momentum Quantum Number(0)
- Quantum Numbers: Magnetic Quantum Number(0)
- Quantum Numbers: Spin Quantum Number(0)
- Quantum Numbers: Number of Electrons(0)
- Quantum Numbers: Nodes(0)
- 10. Periodic Properties of the Elements(0)
- The Electron Configuration(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed(0)
- The Electron Configurations: Exceptions(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Ions(0)
- Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Quantum Numbers(0)
- Valence Electrons of Elements(0)
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character(0)
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy(0)
- Periodic Trend: Successive Ionization Energies(0)
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity(0)
- Periodic Trend: Electronegativity(0)
- Periodic Trend: Effective Nuclear Charge(0)
- Periodic Trend: Cumulative(0)
- 11. Bonding & Molecular Structure(0)
- Lewis Dot Symbols(0)
- Chemical Bonds(0)
- Dipole Moment(0)
- Octet Rule(0)
- Formal Charge(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Sigma & Pi Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Acids(0)
- Resonance Structures(0)
- Average Bond Order(0)
- Bond Energy(0)
- Coulomb's Law(0)
- Lattice Energy(0)
- Born Haber Cycle(0)
- 12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory(0)
- 13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces(0)
- Molecular Polarity(0)
- Intermolecular Forces(0)
- Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties(0)
- Clausius-Clapeyron Equation(0)
- Phase Diagrams(0)
- Heating and Cooling Curves(0)
- Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids(0)
- Crystalline Solids(0)
- Simple Cubic Unit Cell(0)
- Body Centered Cubic Unit Cell(0)
- Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell(0)
- 14. Solutions(0)
- Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces(0)
- Molality(0)
- Parts per Million (ppm)(0)
- Mole Fraction of Solutions(0)
- Solutions: Mass Percent(0)
- Types of Aqueous Solutions(0)
- Intro to Henry's Law(0)
- Henry's Law Calculations(0)
- The Colligative Properties(0)
- Boiling Point Elevation(0)
- Freezing Point Depression(0)
- Osmosis(0)
- Osmotic Pressure(0)
- Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law)(0)
- 15. Chemical Kinetics(0)
- 16. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 17. Acid and Base Equilibrium(0)
- Acids Introduction(0)
- Bases Introduction(0)
- Binary Acids(0)
- Oxyacids(0)
- Bases(0)
- Amphoteric Species(0)
- Arrhenius Acids and Bases(0)
- Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases(0)
- Lewis Acids and Bases(0)
- The pH Scale(0)
- Auto-Ionization(0)
- Ka and Kb(0)
- pH of Strong Acids and Bases(0)
- Ionic Salts(0)
- pH of Weak Acids(0)
- pH of Weak Bases(0)
- Diprotic Acids and Bases(0)
- Diprotic Acids and Bases Calculations(0)
- Triprotic Acids and Bases(0)
- Triprotic Acids and Bases Calculations(0)
- 18. Aqueous Equilibrium(0)
- Intro to Buffers(0)
- Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation(0)
- Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves(0)
- Strong Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves(0)
- Weak Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves(0)
- Acid-Base Indicators(0)
- Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base(0)
- Titrations: Weak Base-Strong Acid(0)
- Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base(0)
- Titrations: Diprotic & Polyprotic Buffers(0)
- Solubility Product Constant: Ksp(0)
- Ksp: Common Ion Effect(0)
- Precipitation: Ksp vs Q(0)
- Selective Precipitation(0)
- Complex Ions: Formation Constant(0)
- 19. Chemical Thermodynamics(0)
- 20. Electrochemistry(0)
- 21. Nuclear Chemistry(0)
- Intro to Radioactivity(0)
- Alpha Decay(0)
- Beta Decay(0)
- Gamma Emission(0)
- Electron Capture & Positron Emission(0)
- Neutron to Proton Ratio(0)
- Band of Stability: Alpha Decay & Nuclear Fission(0)
- Band of Stability: Beta Decay(0)
- Band of Stability: Electron Capture & Positron Emission(0)
- Band of Stability: Overview(0)
- Measuring Radioactivity(0)
- Rate of Radioactive Decay(0)
- Radioactive Half-Life(0)
- Mass Defect(0)
- Nuclear Binding Energy(0)
- 22. Organic Chemistry(0)
- Introduction to Organic Chemistry(0)
- Structural Formula(0)
- Condensed Formula(0)
- Skeletal Formula(0)
- Spatial Orientation of Bonds(0)
- Intro to Hydrocarbons(0)
- Isomers(0)
- Chirality(0)
- Functional Groups in Chemistry(0)
- Naming Alkanes(0)
- The Alkyl Groups(0)
- Naming Alkanes with Substituents(0)
- Naming Cyclic Alkanes(0)
- Naming Other Substituents(0)
- Naming Alcohols(0)
- Naming Alkenes(0)
- Naming Alkynes(0)
- Naming Ketones(0)
- Naming Aldehydes(0)
- Naming Carboxylic Acids(0)
- Naming Esters(0)
- Naming Ethers(0)
- Naming Amines(0)
- Naming Benzene(0)
- Alkane Reactions(0)
- Intro to Addition Reactions(0)
- Halogenation Reactions(0)
- Hydrogenation Reactions(0)
- Hydrohalogenation Reactions(0)
- Alcohol Reactions: Substitution Reactions(0)
- Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions(0)
- Intro to Redox Reactions(0)
- Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Reactions(0)
- Aldehydes and Ketones Reactions(0)
- Ester Reactions: Esterification(0)
- Ester Reactions: Saponification(0)
- Carboxylic Acid Reactions(0)
- Amine Reactions(0)
- Amide Formation(0)
- Benzene Reactions(0)
- 23. Chemistry of the Nonmetals(0)
- Main Group Elements: Bonding Types(0)
- Main Group Elements: Boiling & Melting Points(0)
- Main Group Elements: Density(0)
- Main Group Elements: Periodic Trends(0)
- The Electron Configuration Review(0)
- Periodic Table Charges Review(0)
- Hydrogen Isotopes(0)
- Hydrogen Compounds(0)
- Production of Hydrogen(0)
- Group 1A and 2A Reactions(0)
- Boron Family Reactions(0)
- Boron Family: Borane(0)
- Borane Reactions(0)
- Nitrogen Family Reactions(0)
- Oxides, Peroxides, and Superoxides(0)
- Oxide Reactions(0)
- Peroxide and Superoxide Reactions(0)
- Noble Gas Compounds(0)
- 24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds(0)
- Atomic Radius & Density of Transition Metals(0)
- Electron Configurations of Transition Metals(0)
- Electron Configurations of Transition Metals: Exceptions(0)
- Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism(0)
- Ligands(0)
- Complex Ions(0)
- Coordination Complexes(0)
- Classification of Ligands(0)
- Coordination Numbers & Geometry(0)
- Naming Coordination Compounds(0)
- Writing Formulas of Coordination Compounds(0)
- Isomerism in Coordination Complexes(0)
- Orientations of D Orbitals(0)
- Intro to Crystal Field Theory(0)
- Crystal Field Theory: Octahedral Complexes(0)
- Crystal Field Theory: Tetrahedral Complexes(0)
- Crystal Field Theory: Square Planar Complexes(0)
- Crystal Field Theory Summary(0)
- Magnetic Properties of Complex Ions(0)
- Strong-Field vs Weak-Field Ligands(0)
- Magnetic Properties of Complex Ions: Octahedral Complexes(0)
Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions: Videos & Practice Problems
Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions Practice Problems
Balance the following redox reaction in an acidic condition
PbO2(s) + Cl-(aq) → Pb2+(aq) + Cl2(g)
Using the unbalanced half-reactions below, write the balanced overall reaction
a) Bi → Bi3+
b) Pa4+ → Pa
Balance the redox reaction in acidic conditions:
TcO4- + HNO2 → NO3- + Tc2+
i) Identify which species are oxidized and which are reduced.
ii) Identify the oxidizing agent and reducing agent.
Balance the following redox reaction and identify the number of electrons transferred.
Ca (s) + Al 3+(aq) → Al (s) + Ca 2+(aq)
Identify reduction half-reaction and oxidation half-reaction for the following:
CoO2(s) + Br2(l) → Co3+(aq) + HBrO(aq)
Balance the following reaction of 1.5 M dichromate: Cr2O7 2– → Cr3+ in acidic solution.
What is the coefficient on water in the balanced equation?