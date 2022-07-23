Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Scientific Notation
Scientific notation is a method of expressing numbers that are too large or too small in a compact form. It is typically written as a product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of ten. For example, the number 360,000 can be expressed as 3.6 x 10^5 in scientific notation.
Significant Figures
Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. In scientific notation, the significant figures are represented in the coefficient (the number between 1 and 10). For 360,000, if we consider it to have three significant figures, it would be written as 3.60 x 10^5.
Powers of Ten
Powers of ten are used in scientific notation to indicate the scale of the number. Each power of ten represents a factor of ten multiplied by itself. For instance, 10^5 means 10 multiplied by itself five times, which equals 100,000, helping to place the decimal point correctly in scientific notation.
Powers and Root Functions