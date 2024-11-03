3:30 minutes 3:30 minutes Problem 92b Textbook Question Textbook Question A substrate is held in the active site of an enzyme by attractive forces between the substrate and the amino acid side chains. For the outlined regions A, B, and C on the following substrate molecule: <IMAGE> b. Could the amino acids serine, lysine, or glutamate be present in the active site? Support your answer.

Video duration: 3m

