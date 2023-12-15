Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enzymatic Function Proteins act as enzymes, which are biological catalysts that speed up chemical reactions in the body. For example, amylase is an enzyme found in saliva that helps break down carbohydrates into simpler sugars, facilitating digestion.

Structural Support Proteins provide structural support to cells and tissues. Collagen, for instance, is a protein that forms the framework of connective tissues, such as skin, tendons, and ligaments, contributing to their strength and elasticity.