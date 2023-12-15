Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Human Growth Hormone (HGH) is a peptide hormone produced by the pituitary gland that plays a crucial role in growth, metabolism, and body composition. It stimulates growth in tissues, including bones and muscles, and regulates various metabolic processes, such as fat breakdown and protein synthesis. HGH is essential for normal physical development during childhood and adolescence.

Endocrine System The endocrine system is a network of glands that produce and secrete hormones directly into the bloodstream to regulate various bodily functions. This system controls processes such as growth, metabolism, and mood through hormones like HGH. Understanding the endocrine system is vital for comprehending how hormones interact and influence physiological functions.