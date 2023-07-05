Skip to main content
GOB ChemistryChemical Reactions & QuantitiesStoichiometry
Problem 57
When table sugar (sucrose, C12H22O11) is heated, it decomposes to form C and H2O. How many grams of carbon are formed by the breakdown of 60.0 g of sucrose?

