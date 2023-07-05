Skip to main content
Problem 58
Textbook Question

Although Cu is not sufficiently active to react with acids, it can be dissolved by concentrated nitric acid, which functions as an oxidizing agent according to the following equation: Cu(s) + 4 HNO3(aq) → Cu(NO3)2(aq) + 2 NO2(g) + 2 H2O(l) Is 35.0 g of HNO3 sufficient to dissolve 5.00 g of copper?

