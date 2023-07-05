Although Cu is not sufficiently active to react with acids, it can be dissolved by concentrated nitric acid, which functions as an oxidizing agent according to the following equation:
Cu(s) + 4 HNO3(aq) → Cu(NO3)2(aq) + 2 NO2(g) + 2 H2O(l)
Is 35.0 g of HNO3 sufficient to dissolve 5.00 g of copper?
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
31
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Stoichiometry with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno