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Multiple Choice
Identify the missing species from the following nuclear reaction.
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Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Identify the given nuclear reaction and the missing species. The reaction is: \(^{223}_{87}\text{Fr} \rightarrow \, ? \, + \, ^{223}_{88}\text{Ra} \rightarrow \, ? \, + \, ^{219}_{86}\text{Rn}\).
Step 2: Apply conservation of nucleon number (mass number) and atomic number (proton number) to each part of the reaction. For the first reaction, the sum of the mass numbers and atomic numbers on the left must equal those on the right.
Step 3: For the first reaction, calculate the missing particle by subtracting the atomic and mass numbers of \(^{223}_{88}\text{Ra}\) from \(^{223}_{87}\text{Fr}\). This will give the identity of the emitted particle.
Step 4: For the second reaction, do the same by subtracting the atomic and mass numbers of \(^{219}_{86}\text{Rn}\) from \(^{223}_{88}\text{Ra}\) to find the missing particle emitted.
Step 5: Compare the calculated missing particles with the options provided (alpha particle \(^{4}_{2}\alpha\), beta particle \(^{0}_{-1}e\), positron \(^{0}_{+1}e\), gamma ray \(^{0}_{0}\gamma\)) to identify the correct species emitted in each step.
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