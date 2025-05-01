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Multiple Choice
Provide a daughter nuclide when Rn-215 undergoes 2 sets of alpha decay and a positron emission.
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1
Identify the initial nuclide: Rn-215, which has an atomic number (Z) of 86 and a mass number (A) of 215.
Apply the first alpha decay: An alpha particle has 2 protons and 4 nucleons (2 protons + 2 neutrons). Subtract 2 from the atomic number and 4 from the mass number. The new nuclide will have atomic number Z = 86 - 2 and mass number A = 215 - 4.
Apply the second alpha decay: Repeat the same subtraction of 2 from the atomic number and 4 from the mass number on the nuclide obtained after the first alpha decay.
Apply the positron emission (beta plus decay): A positron emission decreases the atomic number by 1 but does not change the mass number. Subtract 1 from the atomic number of the nuclide obtained after the two alpha decays, keeping the mass number the same.
Determine the daughter nuclide by matching the final atomic number and mass number to the corresponding element on the periodic table.
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