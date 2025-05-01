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Multiple Choice
Determine which molecule is most soluble in water,
A
Nonane-2,5,7-triol
B
Propane-1,2,3-triol
C
Butane-1,2-diol
D
Butanol
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of solubility in water, which largely depends on the molecule's ability to form hydrogen bonds with water molecules. Molecules with more hydroxyl (-OH) groups tend to be more soluble because these groups can form hydrogen bonds.
Step 2: Analyze the given molecules by counting the number of hydroxyl (-OH) groups in each. For example, Nonane-2,5,7-triol has three -OH groups, Propane-1,2,3-triol has three -OH groups, Butane-1,2-diol has two -OH groups, and Butanol has one -OH group.
Step 3: Consider the size of the hydrocarbon chain in each molecule. Longer hydrocarbon chains are more hydrophobic and reduce solubility in water, while shorter chains increase solubility.
Step 4: Compare the molecules by balancing the number of hydroxyl groups and the length of the hydrocarbon chain. Molecules with more -OH groups and shorter hydrocarbon chains will generally be more soluble in water.
Step 5: Conclude that Propane-1,2,3-triol is the most soluble because it has three hydroxyl groups and the shortest hydrocarbon chain among the options, maximizing hydrogen bonding and minimizing hydrophobic character.
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