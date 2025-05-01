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Multiple Choice
Which of the following pairs of molecules accurately represents rankings of boiling point?
A
2-octanol > 2-butanol
B
methanol > 1-propanol
C
isopropanol < propane
D
1-hexanol < dipropyl ether
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that boiling point is influenced primarily by the types of intermolecular forces present in the molecules, such as hydrogen bonding, dipole-dipole interactions, and London dispersion forces.
Step 2: Identify which molecules can form hydrogen bonds. Alcohols (like 2-octanol, 2-butanol, methanol, 1-propanol, isopropanol, 1-hexanol) have -OH groups and can form hydrogen bonds, generally leading to higher boiling points compared to hydrocarbons or ethers without hydrogen bonding.
Step 3: Compare molecular size and structure. Larger molecules with more surface area have stronger London dispersion forces, which can increase boiling points. For example, 2-octanol is larger than 2-butanol, so it tends to have a higher boiling point.
Step 4: Analyze each pair: For example, 2-octanol vs. 2-butanol, both are alcohols but 2-octanol is larger, so it has a higher boiling point. Methanol vs. 1-propanol, although 1-propanol is larger, methanol has stronger hydrogen bonding per unit mass, so the ranking depends on the balance of these effects.
Step 5: Use this reasoning to evaluate the given pairs and determine which ranking of boiling points is accurate based on the presence of hydrogen bonding and molecular size.
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