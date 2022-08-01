Periodic Table: Group Names

So for the periodic table, we can further organize the elements in terms of periods and groups. Now when we're talking about periods were referring to the seven horizontal rows that start from the far left of the periodic table. So if we take a look here, we have hydrogen, which is H two, H. E, which is helium. This is our first row. So this is period one lithium To Neon, that's road to or period two. And we can see that we have in total seven rows on the periodic table. Now, remember here, where we have this thicker black line, we're gonna say in between L. A. And H. F. Resides this entire row in yellow and between A. C. And R. F. Resides this entire bottom row that's in gray. Remember to make the periodic table more presentable. We tend to take those two rows out and put them on the bottom. Now, what you also need to realize is that currently there are seven rows of the periodic table, but the periodic table itself is not static. That means it's not going to be this way forever. In fact, some of the elements in the seventh row, such as these four here, they've only recently been named and placed on the periodic table. So within this century, they were discovered and synthesized within labs. This means that there are seven rolls right now. But maybe in 100 years as our technology gets better, as we explore the universe, we may stumble upon new elements And they're going to be added to an 8th row and then maybe to 1/9 row and then so on and so forth. So the number of rows is really based on our capacity to create and find new elements in the universe. So just realize that periods are rows. Currently there are seven of the periodic table in the future. There may be more now. Where are periods are rows, are groups are the vertical columns of the periodic table, and they can also be called series or families. Now we're gonna say there are 18 groups with many of them having their own unique names. So we're talking about columns. So for example, H all the way down to F. R. Is one column. B. E. All the way down to our A. Is a column. So this goes from 1 to 18. So we're just numbering here 89, 10, 11, 12 and then 13, 2, 18. So there are 18 different columns known as groups families, or series. Now we're going to say because of electron arrangements. Elements in the same groups have similar chemical properties. We'll learn more about what these electronic arrangements mean in much later chapters. Just realize for now, if elements are found in the same group for the most part, they're going to have similar chemical properties. Now, some of these groups have special names. If we take a look here, what's shaded in brown, which is lithium to F. R. We call. These are alkali metals, then what's shaded in red from B. E Down to R. A. We call these are alkaline earth metals than what shaded in green from and to M. C. These are known as our nick trojans, 02 L. V. These are called Chaka Gens in purple. Those are named as halogen. So F two T. S. And then from H. E 20. G. They they have two different names. They're called our noble gasses. Or are inert gasses. So noble and inert kind of go hand in hand with each other. They were called inert gasses at one point because it was believed that they were so stable that nothing would react with them. So they would be called inert. But upon further experiments they found out that some of them are reactive and some of them do form compounds. So they had to basically uh instead of sending nerve gasses, they said noble gasses. But again, oftentimes chemists will use them interchangeably. They'll say the noble gasses are the inert gasses, even though some of them are not inert. Now, the last two are not columns but actual rose. So this row here, this top yellow row here, these are known as our Lanta nides. Okay. And they're called Lanta needs because they come right after L. A. And this row here that's in gray there right after A C. So they're called R. Actinides. So these are the different names for the groups of the periodic table. So I know I presented a lot of information to you right now, but just keep in mind we have our periods and we have our rows, which are the periods and then we have our groups, which are our columns. This is how we further break down the periodic table.

Hide transcripts