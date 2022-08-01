Periodic Table: Group Names Example 1

So in this example problem it says which of the following is a medal in the 4th period. Remember 4th period means that we're dealing with the 4th row in the periodic table. And remember the three classifications for elements in the periodic table are metals, non metals, and metal Lloyd's. So looking in the fourth row, let's look at see where each of these choices are located. So we have a sodium sodium isn't mental, but it's not in the fourth period, it's in the third period. The third row. Strong team, Strong team is also a medal, but it's in the 5th period or 5th row. Next we have bromine, which is B. R. So it's over here now bro. Ming is in the fourth period, but bro mean if we remember is a nonmetal calcium, calcium is right here, calcium is a metal and it's in the fourth period. So this looks like it will be our answer. But let's look at the other choices. We have aluminum here. Aluminum is right here. It is a metal, but it is in the third period or third row, so it cannot be our answer. So, as a result, only option D. Is the correct choice

