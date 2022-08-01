Solubility Product Constant (Ksp) Concept 4

conversely, the saw the ability of an ionic solid can be determined when it's KsB value is already known. So here it says the KsB value for strontium fluoride srf two is 7.9 times 10 to the negative 10 at 25 degrees Celsius calculate its scalability in polarity. All right. So step one, we're gonna write the equilibrium equation by breaking up the ionic solid into its acquis ions. So that part doesn't change. We have strong team fluoride solid which breaks up into strontium ion plus two four eyed ions. Next we write the equilibrium expression based on the equilibrium equation. So that's K. S. P. Equals our strontium ion times are fluoride ion. And remember the coefficient becomes the power. Next we solve for the cy ability variable X. Based on the given chaos P value. Alright, so remember to do that. We're going to say We have our K sp here which is 79 times 10 to the negative 10 and that equals X. Which stands in for the strontium ion times. Remember the coefficient is going to play a part here, It's gonna get to axe and it's still squared. So we're gonna have 7.9 times 10 to the negative 10 equals X times two squared is two times two. So that's four X squared. So we're just solving this like a math problem. So it's gonna be 7.9 times 10 to the negative 10 equals four X cubed. We're going to divide both sides now by four in order to isolate our X cubed. So when we do that we're going to get here X cubed equals 1.975 Times 10 to the -10. And here we need to take the cube root of both sides in order to just isolate my ex here. So we're going to say here when we take the cube root of both sides, X equals at the end 5.8 times 10 to the negative four moller as my final concentration for this strontium fluoride solid

Hide transcripts