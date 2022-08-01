Solubility Product Constant (Ksp) Concept 1

now recall that solly ability is a chemical property that deals with the ability of a salute to become dissolved in a solvent. Now connected to this idea of scalability is a new term are so liability product constant, which uses the variable K. S. P. Now this is the equilibrium constant that deals with the sai ability of ionic solids. So for looking at the possibility of ionic solids were dealing with K. S. P. We're gonna stay here. It deals with their soluble itty and we're gonna say soluble itty can also be referred to as concentration or polarity. More clarity uses capital and now the basic idea is the higher your K. S. P. Value than the more soluble your ionic solid and the smaller K. S. P. Value than the less soluble your ionic solid, the less of it will dissolve within a solvent. So just keep this in mind when looking at K. S. P.

