Solubility Product Constant (Ksp) Example 2

here we need to provide the equilibrium expression for calcium nitrate. So step one says we need to write the equilibrium equation by breaking up the ionic solid into its acquis ions. Remember in solution are ions are in the acquis form? All right so we have calcium nitrate solid. It breaks up into calcium which is in group two ways. So it's two plus that's where this two came from. Not only is that where the two came from but that also means that we have to nitrate ions. So that's two. N. 03 minus one. Remember the charge of nitrate ion acquis. Now that we've done this we're gonna say step to using K. S. P. Right? The equilibrium expression based on the equilibrium equation. Since the reaction is a solid set it equal to one within the equilibrium expression. Remember it's products. Overreact. It's so we'd have calcium in brackets or two plus count. Um See a two plus times N. 03 minus. And remember this to hear whatever the coefficient is that becomes the power. So this would be A two here are reacting as a solid so we just ignore it and replace it with one. But realize here that we have this expression over one, which just translates into those concentrations times each other and nitrates would be squared. Okay, so that would just be are equal or expression for this calcium nitrate solid. So these are the steps you need to take in breaking up your ionic solid into its respective ions and then correctly giving the equilibrium expression for it.

