Solubility Product Constant (Ksp) Concept 2

now placing an ionic solid within a solvent involves two competing processes. We have the dissolution reaction. So basically where it's being broken up and we also have its reverse. Okay, so dissolution. Looking at the four direction of the reaction, or ionic solid dissolves into its ions. So here we have a two B three solid. So if we go to break this up into its ions, we'd say we have two A's. Remember this three didn't come from B came from A. So this is a three plus ions in solution. Our acquis plus three be the two that A possesses didn't come from A came from B two minus acquis. Remember we know that the first iron is positive and the second one is negative because that's the order in which we write ionic compounds. Now we're going to say that from this equilibrium equation it's equilibrium expression can be determined. Now the equilibrium expression is just the ratio of concentrations of products over react. It's and we're gonna say that recall, the equilibrium expression ignores solids and liquids for its ratios. Alright, so it's important that we know how to break up our ionic solids into their respective ions in order to successfully right your equilibrium expression later on. So keep this in mind in terms of the parameters in which it operates its products overreact ints and it ignores solids and liquids.

