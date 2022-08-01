Solubility Product Constant (Ksp) Concept 3

here we can say if the Saudi ability or moller concentrations of ions within ionic solid are known, the K. S. P. Can be calculated if we take a look here we say calculate the K. S. P. Value for silver phosphate which is 83 P. 04 Which has a solid ability of 1.8 times 10 to the - at 25°C. Here we say right the equilibrium equation by breaking up the ionic solids into its acquis ions. Alright so here we have our silver phosphate solid. It's gonna break up into its ions. It's gonna break up into three silver ions. Remember ions are acquis and solution plus our phosphate ion acquis. Yeah. Next we write the equilibrium Russian based on the equilibrium equation. Remember equilibrium expression is K. S. P. Equals products overreacted. It's but your reaction is a solid so we're going to ignore it. So it's just gonna be a G. Plus remember the coefficient here is going to become the power so cubed times P. +043 minus now. Some new stuff. Step three. We're gonna make concentrations of the ions are equal to their coefficients, coefficients multiplied by the X variable. All right. So what do I mean by that? We're going to say this is equal to the coefficient in front of silver ion in our equation as a three. So this equals three X. And it's going to be cute and there's a coefficient of one here. That's invisible. There's gonna be times one X or just X. Next we're gonna substitute in the given Saudi ability value for the X variable and solve for K. S. P. All right. So before we do that we have to work out this algebraic expression here. So three X cubed means that three is going to be cubed and X is going to be cute. three times 3 times three equals X cubed times X. So 27 X cubed times X. Is 27 X to the fourth. So that is what my K. S. P. Is equal to. So now we're gonna do what Step four said it said substitute in the given solid ability value. We're told this liability is this 1.8 times 10 to the negative 18. So K. S. P. Equals 27 times 1.8 times 10 to the negative 18 to the fourth. Yeah. Order of operations. We do what's in the parentheses first so 1.8 times 10 to the -18 to the fourth. When you punch that into, your calculator is going to give you back 1.04976 times 10 to the -71. Then that multi gets multiplied by 27. Yeah When we do that we get as our answer 2. times 10 to the negative 70 as the k. S. P. For silver phosphate. Here, here, answer has two significant figures because the Saudi ability given to us in beginning, also has two significant figures.

Hide transcripts