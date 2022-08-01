Solubility Product Constant (Ksp) Example 1

here it asks which substance is the most soluble. So here we have silver chloride, magnesium, carbonate, calcium, sulfate and copper to sulfide each of them with their given K. S. P. Value. Remember we want the most soluble of all of these choices. Out of all of these choices. Remember we're gonna say the greater chaos P. Value than the more soluble you are as an ionic solid. So if we look here, we say that the answer has to be seen Since at 7.1 times 10 to the negative, five, it has the smallest negative, so it's the largest value. There it would be the most soluble out of all four choices. So here option C would be the correct answer.

