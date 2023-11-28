Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

pH and Amino Acid Ionization The pH of a solution affects the ionization state of amino acids, including aspartic acid. At low pH, amino acids tend to be protonated, leading to a positively charged form. At neutral pH, they exist in a zwitterionic form, where the amino group is protonated and the carboxyl group is deprotonated. At high pH, amino acids can become deprotonated, resulting in a negatively charged form.

Aspartic Acid Structure Aspartic acid is a polar, negatively charged amino acid with two carboxyl groups and one amino group. Its structure allows it to participate in various biochemical reactions and interactions. Understanding its structure is crucial for predicting how it behaves under different pH conditions, as the ionization of its functional groups will determine its charge and solubility.