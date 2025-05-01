Rate law for the given reaction is Rate = k[NO 2 ]2[Cl 2 ].

NO 2 (g) + Cl 2 (g) ⟶ NOCl(g) + ClO(g)

What effect would tripling the concentration of NO 2 have on the rate, if k = 7.2 × 10-3 M-2s-1, at 35º C?