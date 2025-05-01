Based on the molecular formula, determine whether each com- pound is an alkane, alkene, or alkyne. (Assume that the hydro- carbons are noncyclical and there is no more than one multiple bond.)
a. C8H16 b. C4H6 c. C7H16 d. C2H2
C5H12
C5H10
C5H14
C5H8
Based on the molecular formula, determine whether each compound is an alkane, alkene, or alkyne. (Assume that the hydrocarbons are noncyclical and there is no more than one multiple bond.) a. C5H12 b. C3H6 c. C7H12 d. C11H22
a. C5H12 b. C2H2 c. C7H14 d. C11H22