Which of the following conditions most significantly contribute to the formation of engine deposits?
A
Use of pure oxygen as fuel
B
High humidity in the air
C
Incomplete combustion of fuel
D
Low engine temperature
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that engine deposits are primarily formed from unburned or partially burned fuel components that accumulate inside the engine.
Recognize that incomplete combustion means the fuel does not fully react with oxygen, leaving behind carbonaceous residues and other compounds that form deposits.
Analyze the given options: pure oxygen as fuel would promote complete combustion, high humidity affects combustion but not as significantly as incomplete combustion, and low engine temperature can contribute to incomplete combustion but is a condition rather than the direct cause.
Conclude that the most significant contributor to engine deposits is incomplete combustion of fuel because it directly results in leftover fuel fragments that form deposits.
Summarize that improving combustion efficiency reduces engine deposits by ensuring fuel is fully burned into gaseous products like CO2 and H2O, minimizing residue.
