Which conversion factor would you use to convert 75 liters to milliliters?
A
1 mL = 10 L
B
1 mL = 1000 L
C
1 L = 1000 mL
D
1 L = 100 mL
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the units you are starting with and the units you want to convert to. Here, you start with liters (L) and want to convert to milliliters (mL).
Recall the relationship between liters and milliliters. Since "milli" means one-thousandth, 1 liter is equal to 1000 milliliters.
Write the conversion factor as a fraction that will cancel out liters and introduce milliliters. The correct conversion factor is $1\ \text{L} = 1000\ \text{mL}$, which can be written as $\frac{1000\ \text{mL}}{1\ \text{L}}$ or $\frac{1\ \text{L}}{1000\ \text{mL}}$ depending on the direction of conversion.
Since you want to convert from liters to milliliters, use the conversion factor that has liters in the denominator and milliliters in the numerator: $\frac{1000\ \text{mL}}{1\ \text{L}}$.
Multiply the given volume in liters by this conversion factor to get the volume in milliliters: $75\ \text{L} \times \frac{1000\ \text{mL}}{1\ \text{L}}$.
Watch next
Master Conversion Factors with a bite sized video explanation from Jules