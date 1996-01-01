If a cube has sides of 3 nm and a mass of 81 ng, what is its density in g/cm^3?
A
10 g/cm^3
B
0.01 g/cm^3
C
0.1 g/cm^3
D
1.0 g/cm^3
1
Convert the side length of the cube from nanometers (nm) to centimeters (cm). Since 1 nm = 1 \times 10^{-7} cm, multiply 3 nm by this conversion factor: $3 \ \text{nm} \times 1 \times 10^{-7} \ \text{cm/nm}$.
Calculate the volume of the cube using the formula for the volume of a cube: $V = s^3$, where $s$ is the side length in centimeters. Use the converted side length from step 1.
Convert the mass from nanograms (ng) to grams (g). Since 1 ng = 1 \times 10^{-9} g, multiply 81 ng by this conversion factor: $81 \ \text{ng} \times 1 \times 10^{-9} \ \text{g/ng}$.
Calculate the density using the formula $\rho = \frac{m}{V}$, where $m$ is the mass in grams and $V$ is the volume in cubic centimeters.
Compare the calculated density value to the given options to identify the correct answer.
