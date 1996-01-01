Which term best describes a substance or molecule that participates in a chemical reaction?
A
Reactant
B
Solvent
C
Catalyst
D
Product
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: it asks for the term that describes a substance or molecule that participates in a chemical reaction.
Recall the definitions of the terms given: a Reactant is a substance that undergoes change during a chemical reaction; a Solvent is a medium in which reactions may occur but does not necessarily participate chemically; a Catalyst speeds up a reaction without being consumed; a Product is the substance formed as a result of the reaction.
Identify that the term describing a substance that actively participates and changes during the reaction is 'Reactant'.
Recognize that Solvent, Catalyst, and Product do not fit the description of a substance that participates by undergoing change in the reaction.
Conclude that the best term to describe a substance or molecule that participates in a chemical reaction is 'Reactant'.
