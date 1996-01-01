Which of the following is the correct mass in pounds (lbs) for 71 kg? (Use the conversion factor: 1 kg = 2.2046 lbs)
A
156 lbs
B
180 lbs
C
71 lbs
D
32.2 lbs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given quantity and the conversion factor: you have 71 kilograms (kg) and the conversion factor is 1 kg = 2.2046 pounds (lbs).
Set up the conversion calculation by multiplying the mass in kilograms by the conversion factor to convert to pounds: $\text{mass in lbs} = 71 \ \text{kg} \times 2.2046 \ \frac{\text{lbs}}{\text{kg}}$.
Perform the multiplication to find the mass in pounds (do not calculate the final number here, just set up the expression).
Compare the calculated value to the given answer choices to determine which one matches the converted mass.
Select the answer choice closest to the calculated value, which represents the correct mass in pounds for 71 kg.
