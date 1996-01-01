Which of the following chemical properties would xenon most likely exhibit?
A
It is generally chemically inert and does not readily form compounds.
B
It is highly flammable in the presence of oxygen.
C
It readily forms ionic bonds with alkali metals.
D
It reacts vigorously with water at room temperature.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the position of xenon in the periodic table. Xenon is a noble gas located in Group 18, which is known for elements that have a full valence shell of electrons.
Step 2: Recall the general chemical properties of noble gases. Because they have a complete outer electron shell, noble gases are typically very stable and unreactive under normal conditions.
Step 3: Analyze the given options in light of xenon's chemical nature. Being chemically inert means it does not easily form compounds or react with other substances, which aligns with the behavior of noble gases.
Step 4: Consider the other options: flammability, forming ionic bonds with alkali metals, and reacting vigorously with water. These are characteristic of more reactive elements, not noble gases like xenon.
Step 5: Conclude that the most accurate chemical property of xenon is that it is generally chemically inert and does not readily form compounds, consistent with its noble gas classification.
