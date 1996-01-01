Which of the following metals is classified as a transition metal on the periodic table?
A
Fe
B
Na
C
Al
D
Mg
1
Understand the definition of transition metals: Transition metals are elements found in the d-block of the periodic table, typically groups 3 through 12, characterized by having partially filled d orbitals.
Identify the position of each metal in the periodic table: Na (Sodium) is in group 1 (alkali metals), Al (Aluminum) is in group 13 (post-transition metals), Mg (Magnesium) is in group 2 (alkaline earth metals), and Fe (Iron) is in group 8 (d-block).
Recall that transition metals are located in the d-block, which includes elements like Fe, and are known for their ability to form variable oxidation states and colored compounds.
Compare each element's group and block to the definition of transition metals: Fe is in the d-block and fits the criteria, while Na, Al, and Mg do not.
Conclude that Fe is the only element among the options classified as a transition metal.
